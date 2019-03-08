Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard. Archant

A Weston man died at a sex party hosted by a pensioner, a court has heard.

Nicholas Hadley, aged 50, lost his life as the result of an overdose after being supplied with a drug by party host Robert Jones, who was punished at Bristol Crown Court on September 4.

Mr Hadley took sex drug GBL at the party - which was organised on the website Fab Guys - on December 14, 2018, but the following morning he was dead.

Jones, aged 69, called for an ambulance at 6.50am and paramedics arrived shortly after.

Despite their efforts to resuscitate Mr Hadley, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Haskell, prosecuting, told the court Jones initially lied to police about the incident, telling officers he did not know Mr Hadley and he had tried to help him after finding him unwell outside his home.

He later came clean about the events before Mr Hadley's death, and a police investigation cleared Jones of criminal negligence.

Mr Haskell said: "Police took a witness statement from the defendant where he was more frank. He said he met the deceased online and they had been communicating.

"He had given the deceased GBL, albeit with his consent.

"He said the deceased had attended his address. He requested to use GBL and the defendant accepted he had bought the class C drug from Germany and had used it prior to that evening."

GBL, according to Government drug education campaign Talk To Frank, 'can reduce people's inhibitions, and some people take the drugs to have more intense sex'.

The defendant, of Bath Road in Longwell Green, pleaded guilty to supply of class C drugs at Bristol Magistrates Court on August 8, and on September 4 he was fined £750 and ordered to pay £275 in costs.

Jones, defending himself, apologised to Mr Hadley's loved ones.

He said: "I would like to say how sorry I am regarding Mr Hadley's death. It should not have happened.

"It's been a difficult time for me but nothing compared to his family and I would like to apologise to them. I am trying to rebuild my life."

Judge Michael Longman, passing sentence, said Jones was not responsible for Mr Hadley's death.

The judge added: "The circumstances of the offence are unsavoury and having appeared to lie about the circumstances does not help you whatsoever.

"The outcome was tragic. That's not to say you are responsible for the death of Mr Hadley. No negligence is attributed to you.

"You have expressed your regret and remorse of the outcome and I would like to express my condolences to the family."