Weston pensioner, 83, jailed for sex offences spanning 30 years

A Weston-super-Mare pensioner who sexually abused three victims over a 30-year period has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Edwin Hambley, of St Michaels Avenue, pleaded guilty to 10 charges of indecency with two 10-year-old boys.

He also pleaded guilty to four charges of sexually assaulting a girl when she was aged seven to eight, carrying a total sentence of 10 years and nine months.

Hambley, aged 83, showed the two boys pornography and on numerous occasions told them to masturbate themselves, placed his penis in one of their mouths, incited one of the boys to place their penis inside the other's mouth and masturbated towards them.

He also made the girl dress in a maids outfit, sit on his lap, touched the girl's vagina and chest and also filmed the victim.

Police found a large quantity of pornographic material on his computer and his internet service provider uncovered searches for under age children.

After the matter was reported to police Hambley stated he 'had been waiting for this'.

He then declined to comment in his first police interview.

A victim impact statement read: "The abuse I suffered has left life-long effects, all my relationships have been damaged by this as it prevented me from sharing normal bonding experiences.

"I have had to lie to people about my abuse and I feel ashamed and confused by it all.

"My life will never be the same again."

Judge James Patrick stated Hambley had 'an entrenched sexual interest in children'.

He said: "You showed grooming behaviour and a significant degree of planning, you encouraged them to perform sexual acts however when one of them asked to stop it ceased.

"You regard yourself as the victim when nothing could be further from the truth, these children were vulnerable.

"It is clear you have normalised the behaviour and you have an entrenched sexual interest in children."

Hambley was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and signed the sex offenders register for life.

Rupert Russell, defending, said: "There was clearly no force or physical coercion, the offences were prolonged but not for a long time. Hambley was of good character."