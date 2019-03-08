Advanced search

Weston man admits to possessing indecent images

PUBLISHED: 15:55 05 April 2019

Allen pleaded guilty at North Somerset Courthouse.

Allen pleaded guilty at North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

A Weston-super-Mare man has admitted to possessing more than 150 indecent images of children.

Steven Allen, of Arundell Road, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images, ranging from categories A to C, which included 43 moving images in the most severe category.

North Somerset Courthouse was told on March 27 Allen, aged 59, downloaded child pornography between December 2017 and April 2018.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary received intelligence Allen’s computer had indecent images, prompting their officers to conduct a search of his home.

They seized his computer, which contained videos of babies and toddlers being sexually assaulted and also indecent images of prepubescent children.

The court was told Allen has no previous convictions and there was no suggestion he intended to share or distribute the content.

He is due to be sentenced by a judge at Bristol Crown Court on May 8.

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

