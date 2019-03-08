Weston man admits to possessing indecent images

Allen pleaded guilty at North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

A Weston-super-Mare man has admitted to possessing more than 150 indecent images of children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Allen, of Arundell Road, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images, ranging from categories A to C, which included 43 moving images in the most severe category.

North Somerset Courthouse was told on March 27 Allen, aged 59, downloaded child pornography between December 2017 and April 2018.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary received intelligence Allen’s computer had indecent images, prompting their officers to conduct a search of his home.

They seized his computer, which contained videos of babies and toddlers being sexually assaulted and also indecent images of prepubescent children.

The court was told Allen has no previous convictions and there was no suggestion he intended to share or distribute the content.

He is due to be sentenced by a judge at Bristol Crown Court on May 8.