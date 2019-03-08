Weston man spared jail after attacking ex-wife's new lover

Cowell was given a five-month sentence, suspended for two years, at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday. Archant

A Weston man has been in court after attacking his ex-wife's new lover.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Allen Cowell, aged 38, was given a five-month sentence, suspended for two years, at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was charged with causing actually bodily harm to Paul Howe on January 3.

Cowell, of Sansby Way, opened the driver's door of Mr Howe's car and lunged towards him.

Mr Howe, who is in a relationship with Cowell's ex-wife, pushed him away but received a cut to his hand.

Cowell denied he was in possession of a knife but accepted he had a sharp item on him.

The injury was superficial and did not require any medical treatment.

Cowell was made the subject of a five-year restraining order on his ex-wife and Mr Howe.

He was also ordered to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation activity and pay Mr Howe £150 in compensation.