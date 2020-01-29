Paedophile who sent picture of his penis to '13-year-old girl' jailed

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Archant

A Weston man who encouraged a girl to teach her eight-year-old sister to masturbate has been jailed.

Terry Peake committed sexual offences while in breach of a sexual protection order.

Peake, aged 27 and of Lonsdale Avenue, pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also attempted to make sexual communications with two children and had 15,000 still and moving indecent images on a mobile phone seized by police.

Peake believed he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl called Maisie through messaging app Kik, but he was instead communicating with a police decoy.

Police received intelligence in 2017 that he had shared illegal material to others through the app.

He also sent a picture of his penis and encouraged Maisie to teach her eight-year-old sister to masturbate.

Peake later sent Maisie a picture of his face which officers used to identify him.

Giles Nelson, prosecuting, said Peake displayed 'grooming behaviour' by getting both victims to 'call him Daddy' and encouraged them to film and send pictures of themselves masturbating.

A further search by officers found two mobile phones which contained 162 category A images, 955 category C images and 93 moving images ranging from categories A to C.

Nicholas Fridd, defending, said: "He (Peake) recognises that unless he engages with prison programmes, he will reoffend.

"Nobody has been to see him in prison, he is a sad and lonely man.

"He has admitted his behaviour and this is a very sad case."

Peake received a 20-month sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, with an additional five-year sentence, of which he will serve two years' custody and be on extended licence for three years.

He was also made to sign the sex offenders register and a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

Children's charity NSPCC condemned Peake's offences.

Its spokesman said: "Peake has repeatedly shown a disturbing sexual interest in children.

"This time, he thought he was targeting a 13-year-old girl and, had that been the case, his actions could have had an untold and long-lasting impact on his intended victim.

"This case highlights how children are vulnerable to being sexually abused, exploited or groomed online and that more must be done by tech giants to protect them."