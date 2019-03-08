Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A Weston man, who wrongfully tried to claim almost £20,000 by not admitting he owned a house in Spain, has been spared jail.

Trevor Hoare, of Piper Close, sought pension credit payment and housing benefits from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), but failed to properly disclose he owned a property abroad to the authority.

Hoare, aged 76, pleaded guilty to both offences and was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse on September 4.

Hoare was made the subject of a 12-week curfew and must remain at his home each night from 8pm-7am.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A DWP spokesman said: "Only a small minority of benefit claimants are dishonest and we are catching those who cheat the system and divert taxpayers' money from people who need it."