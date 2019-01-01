Advanced search

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

PUBLISHED: 06:46 09 December 2019

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

A police sergeant accused of having sex with a woman while on duty in Weston on Christmas Eve has been bailed to await a trial.

Sgt Lee Cocking, of Labourham Way in Cheddar, was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges by engaging in sexual activity with a woman while on duty in 2017.

On Tuesday, district judge Joto Bopa Rai formally committed Sgt Cocking to Gloucester Crown Court for trial.

She told him he will have to attend the crown court for a plea and directions hearing on January 9.

Sgt Cocking made a brief appearance before Cheltenham Magistrates on Tuesday but said nothing other than to confirm his name, age and address.

The charge was not put to him at the hearing because it can be dealt with only at crown court level.

The sergeant gave no indication of plea to the charge.

The court was told the offence was allegedly committed by the officer in Weston on December 24, 2017.

