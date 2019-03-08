In The Dock

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 05:54 06 August 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from July 10-23:

* Ivan Lewis, Bournville Road, Weston (18). Theft: four-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: four-week suspended prison sentence (concurrent).

* Jason Bonham, Kensington Road, Weston (47). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 30 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Billy Dyer, Shelbourne Road, Weston (30). Assault: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Natasha Loughran, Victoria Quadrant, Weston (25). Assault: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Kimberley Thorne, Locking Road, Weston (37). Assault emergency worker: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

* Jason Bond, Sycamore Close, Shipham (28). Breach restraining order: fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Ruth Harris, Charlton Road, Weston (43). Disabled parking misuse: fined £220 and ordered to pay £280 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Fernando Barradas, Upper Church Road, Weston (37). Speeding: six penalty points, fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £36 victim surcharge.

* John Goodwin, Orchard Road, Axbridge (54). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £190 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jamie Miller, Clifton Road, Weston (30). Possession of bladed article in public place: six-month prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

* Ben Badman, no fixed abode (18). Threatening behaviour: criminal behaviour order and ordered to pay £100 costs.

* Karl Hegarty, Orchard Street, Weston (43). Assisted in retention of stolen goods: community order, restraining order and ordered to  pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* James Corrish, South Road, Weston (33). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £259 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Speeding: four penalty points, fined £186 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

* James Kelly, Grove Park Road, Weston (41). Trespassing: six-month prison sentence and ordered to pay £149 victim surcharge. Theft: four-month prison sentence (concurrent). Theft of a motor vehicle: six-month prison sentence (consecutive) and ordered to pay £198 compensation. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty.

