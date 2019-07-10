In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from June 27 to July 10:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

* Ian Anderson, Highbridge Quay, Highbridge (48). Failure to buy valid train ticket: fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.80 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Jamie Crompton, Meadow Street, Weston (26). Failure to buy valid train ticket: fined £440 and ordered to pay £6.50 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Zack Davies, Monkton Avenue, Weston (20). Threatening behaviour: community order. Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £20 compensation. Criminal damage: community order. Possession of class A drug: community order. Trespassing: community order. Failure to buy valid train ticket: fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Lee Greaves, Tyler Way, Highbridge (33). Failure to buy valid train ticket: fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Jordan Kay, Wakdean Gardens, Yatton (21). Failure to buy valid train ticket: fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.80 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Charlie Main, Ottawa Road, Weston (31). Failure to buy valid train ticket: fined £440 and ordered to pay £13.70 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Peter Smith, Morland Road, Highbridge (40). Failure to buy valid train ticket: fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.80 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Michael Turner, Wadham Street, Weston (49). Failure to hand train ticket over for inspection: fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Emanuela Cunliffe, The Barrows, Cheddar (49). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months,fined £69 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* John Searle, Dartmouth Close, Weston (36). Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge.

* Yaser Maghsoudian, Oxford Street, Weston (35). Two counts of breach non-molestation order: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £400 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Harrison Benyon, Long Fox Unit, Weston (31). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 28 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Paul Devanney, Clovelly Road, Worle (26). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Steven Head, Wadham Street, Weston (33). Threatening behaviour: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: fined £80.