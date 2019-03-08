In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following court cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from June 5-14:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

* Curtis Ford, Baildon Road, Weston (26). Criminal damage: 12-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £200 compensation. Assault police officer: six-week prison sentence (concurrent). Threatening behaviour: 12-week prison sentence (consecutive) and restraining order.

* Phillip Penfold, Miles Row, Weston (38). Two counts of fraud by false representation: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order.

* Jimmy Burnett, Boulevard, Weston (29). Eight counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £104.20 compensation.

* Robert Jones, Willodown, Weston (25). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £266 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Byron Streater, Lonsdale Avenue, Weston (22). Criminal damage: fined £40 and ordered to pay £140 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Failure to surrender to custody: no separate penalty.

* Jan Mysiow, Ringwood Grove, Weston (56). Failure to provide breathlyser sample: disqualified from driving for 24 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £135 costs and £60 victim surcharge.

* Tom Barnes, Brunel Way, Yatton (19). Failure to stop after an accident: disqualified from driving for 12 months and community order. Driving without due care and attention: fined £100 and ordered to pay £3,756 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Paul Morrissey, Milton Road, Weston (33). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Jamiila Al Hoori, Aller Parade, Weston (19). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £12 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Lewis, Coleridge Road, Weston (29). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Assault of police officer: fined £200.

* Kelly Hampson, Clarence Road East, Weston (36). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* David Cummings, Whitecross View, Highbridge (34). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £7.59 compensation. Possession of bladed article in public: community order.

* Joe Borges, High Street, Worle (46). Failure to identify driver after alleged offence: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge.