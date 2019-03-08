In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from June 17-26:

* Justin Lawton, Severn Road, Weston (46). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £4.99 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Lachlan Gardner-Shaw, Wilton Gardens, Weston (19). Criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Assault by beating: community order.

* Brandon Squires, no fixed abode (19). Assault by beating: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: 12-month conditional discharge.

* Natalie Fear, Severn Road, Weston (54). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation. Two counts of fraud by false representation: community order and ordered to pay £96.27 compensation.

* Claire Gillard, Sunny Bank Court, Weston (28). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 21 months, fined £125 and ordered to pay £50 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Michael Nichols, South Road, Weston (26). Fraud by false representation: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge.

* Damien Brayne, Moorhen Road, Yatton (38). Assault by beating: community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Liam Smith, South Avenue, Highbridge (30). Breach restraining order: four-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Natasha Fry, Baytree Road, Milton (27). Three counts of driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £1,980 and ordered to pay £255 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

* Richard Bennet, Alfred Street, Weston (43). Three counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £312 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Steven Penny, Severn Road, Weston (47). Three counts of begging in a public place: fined £85 and ordered to pay £45 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Montague Walsh, Stradling Avenue, Weston (31). Begging in a public place: 12-month conditional discharge. Two counts of failing to comply with community protection notice: fined £80 and ordered to pay £45 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Peter Williams, Locking Road, Weston (29). Possession of bladed article in public place: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Bowen, Hambledon Road, Weston (25). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for three years, fined £267 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: no separate penalty.

* Ian Sparks, Bailey Avenue, West Wick (25). Assault by beating: fined £110 and ordered to pay £85 costs. Breach of non-molestation order: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge.

* David Kernaghan, Grove Road, Weston (71). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £60 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge.