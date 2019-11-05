In The Dock

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 05:18 26 November 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from October 29 to November 5:

* Daniel Blair, Worthy Crescent, Lympsham (26). Possession of class B drug: fined £227 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without due care and attention: six penalty points and fined £227.

* Christine Boyce, Trinity Place, Weston (55). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 24 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Sebastian Grant, St Nicholas Road, Uphill (18). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Christine Sheen, no fixed abode (36). Three counts of theft: fined £120 and ordered to pay £248 compensation, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Stephen Kaye, Pleshey Close, Weston (43). Three counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £370 compensation and £85 costs.

* Vasil Kunchev, Locking Road, Weston (36). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

* Mark Adams, Boulevard, Weston (43). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £143.50 compensation.

* Susan Eccleshare, Boulevard, Weston (46). Theft: fined £40 and ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge.

* Chelsea Green, Piper Cross, Weston (26). Aided driver to control motor vehicle contrary to their licence: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Aided driver to control motor vehicle contrary to insurance: six penalty points and fined £120.

* Anthony Harriman, Locking Road, Weston (51). Possession of class A drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Robert Sharp, Piper Cross, Weston (28). Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: fined £40.

* John Williams, High Street, Yatton (74). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months and 12-month conditional discharge. Driving without valid licence: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* James Thuc, Mosquito End, Weston (26). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £500 compensation, £135 costs and £80 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order and restraining order.

* Anthony Taylor, no fixed abode (52). Two counts of threatening behaviour: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £80 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers discuss council’s vision for the high street

Weston High Street

Antisocial behaviour incidents at community centre

There have been antisocial heaviour incidents at St Georges community centre. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

