In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from October 29 to November 5:

* Daniel Blair, Worthy Crescent, Lympsham (26). Possession of class B drug: fined £227 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without due care and attention: six penalty points and fined £227.

* Christine Boyce, Trinity Place, Weston (55). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 24 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Sebastian Grant, St Nicholas Road, Uphill (18). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Christine Sheen, no fixed abode (36). Three counts of theft: fined £120 and ordered to pay £248 compensation, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Stephen Kaye, Pleshey Close, Weston (43). Three counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £370 compensation and £85 costs.

* Vasil Kunchev, Locking Road, Weston (36). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

* Mark Adams, Boulevard, Weston (43). Two counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £143.50 compensation.

* Susan Eccleshare, Boulevard, Weston (46). Theft: fined £40 and ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge.

* Chelsea Green, Piper Cross, Weston (26). Aided driver to control motor vehicle contrary to their licence: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Aided driver to control motor vehicle contrary to insurance: six penalty points and fined £120.

* Anthony Harriman, Locking Road, Weston (51). Possession of class A drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Robert Sharp, Piper Cross, Weston (28). Driving without valid insurance: six penalty points, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: fined £40.

* John Williams, High Street, Yatton (74). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months and 12-month conditional discharge. Driving without valid licence: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* James Thuc, Mosquito End, Weston (26). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £500 compensation, £135 costs and £80 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order and restraining order.

* Anthony Taylor, no fixed abode (52). Two counts of threatening behaviour: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £80 victim surcharge.