In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from August 30 to September 2:

* Jamie Crompton, Meadow Street, Weston (26): Failure to pay rail fare: fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.40 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Darren Davis, Highbridge Road, Burnham (40): Failure to pay rail fare: fined £440 and ordered to pay £4 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Jolene Edney, Market Street, Highbridge: Failure to pay rail fare: fined £440 and ordered to pay £4 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Charlie Main, Ottawa Road, Weston (31): Failure to pay rail fare: fined £440 and ordered to pay £7.10 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Maximilian Purcell, Ladd Close, Highbridge (26). Failure to pay rail fare: fined £440 and ordered to pay £32.50 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Peter Smith, Morland Road, Highbridge (40): Failure to pay rail fare: fined £440 and ordered to pay £8 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Michael Tempest, Market Street, Highbridge (48): Two counts of failure to pay rail fare: fined £880 and ordered to pay £8 compensation, £320 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Vusumuzi Tengatenga, Bransby Way, Weston: Failure to pay rail fare: fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.60 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Anthony Woods, Smith Way, Highbridge (34): Failure to pay rail fare: fined £440 and ordered to pay £4 compensation, £160 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

* Arkadiusz Bardo, Madeira Road, Weston (32). Assault: restraining order, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Ryan Owen, Lonsdale Avenue, Weston (24): Assault by beating: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.