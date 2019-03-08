In The Dock

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 05:51 08 October 2019

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from September 11-17:

* Kieran Slocombe, Byron Road, Weston (20). Possession of cannabis: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Muirhead, Orchard Street, Weston (33). Eight counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £721 compensation.

* Laurisa Hughes, Henley Park, Yatton (23). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Chantelle Johnson, Coleridge Road, Weston (30). Threatening behaviour: 12-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge.

* Thomas Parker, Stonebridge Road, Bournville (32). Criminal damage: community order, restraining order, fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

* Michael Robinson, Moorland Road, Weston (52). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 22 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Jeanette Edwards, Whitting Road, Weston (72). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

* James George, no fixed abode (30). Assault by beating: eight-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £150 compensation. Threatening behaviour: eight-week prison sentence (concurrent).

* Daniel Morris, Chaucer Road, Weston (21). Assault by beating: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order.

* Valchan Tanev, Alma Street, Weston (63). Indecent exposure: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £100 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Harassment: community order.

* Benjamin Craddock, Williton Crescent, Weston (35). Fraud by false representation: community order and ordered to pay £40 compensation, £150 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Kelly Gardener, Mosquito End, Weston (31). Assault police officer: fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Threatening behaviour: no separate penalty.

