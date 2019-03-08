In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from September 18-20:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

* Berhane Probert, Crookes Lane, Kewstoke (36). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £36 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Taylor, Marconi Close, Weston (24). Assault by beating: community order and ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge. Possession of class A drug: fined £300.

* Anthony Vowles, Winterstoke Road, Weston (35). Breach criminal behaviour order: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Claire Frisby, Ashcombe Road, Weston (55). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 26 months, community order and ordered to pay £300 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Christopher East, Whitecross Road, Weston (34). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for three years, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Keeley Thompson, Ashcombe Road, Weston (37). Possession of class A drug: fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Brandon Bohin, Quarry Road, Winscombe (20). Breach non-molestation order: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Steven Penny, Severn Road, Weston (47). 22 counts of breaching criminal behaviour order: community order.