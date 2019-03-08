Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 06:20 15 October 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from September 18-20:

* Berhane Probert, Crookes Lane, Kewstoke (36). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £36 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Taylor, Marconi Close, Weston (24). Assault by beating: community order and ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge. Possession of class A drug: fined £300.

* Anthony Vowles, Winterstoke Road, Weston (35). Breach criminal behaviour order: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Claire Frisby, Ashcombe Road, Weston (55). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 26 months, community order and ordered to pay £300 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty.

* Christopher East, Whitecross Road, Weston (34). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for three years, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Keeley Thompson, Ashcombe Road, Weston (37). Possession of class A drug: fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Brandon Bohin, Quarry Road, Winscombe (20). Breach non-molestation order: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Steven Penny, Severn Road, Weston (47). 22 counts of breaching criminal behaviour order: community order.

Most Read

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

Weston woman sentenced for helping two sex offenders flee open prison

Zara Barrett pleaded guilty to assisting two escaped prisoners.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Worlebury youngster becomes a world champion

Emilio Santoro was crowned world champion. Picture: Adam Prosser

Police investigation into theft of power tools

Police tweeted an image of the stolen tools. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

Weston woman sentenced for helping two sex offenders flee open prison

Zara Barrett pleaded guilty to assisting two escaped prisoners.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Worlebury youngster becomes a world champion

Emilio Santoro was crowned world champion. Picture: Adam Prosser

Police investigation into theft of power tools

Police tweeted an image of the stolen tools. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School rag week raises £5k for mental health charity In Charley’s Memory

TKASA students raised £5,000 for In Charleys Memory this month.Picture: TKASA

Master of daftness John-Luke Roberts slays at Bristol Improv

John Luke Roberts Picture: Natasha Pszenicki

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

Police investigation into theft of power tools

Police tweeted an image of the stolen tools. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists