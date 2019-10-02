In The Dock

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from September 23 to October 2:

* Sam Cockayne, Uphill Road North, Weston (32). Criminal damage: fined £80 and ordered to pay £350 compensation.

* Liam May, Bransby Way, Locking Castle (31). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Carrie-Ann Robins, Cornwallis Avenue, Weston (30). Possession of class A drug: fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

* Shaun Stacey, Trevelyan Road, Weston (46). Two counts of possession of class A drug: fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Steven Goodhand, Sunnyside Road, Weston (35). Driving without valid insurance: eight penalty points, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: fined £100.

* Mark Churchill, Mendip Road, Yatton (23). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.60, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Thomas Grindley, Manilla Crescent, Weston (39). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £15.50, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Yasmin Pile, Holts Way, Weston (18). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £32.95, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Alisha Bloomer, Hay Grove, Weston (21). Two counts of assault by beating: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £175 compensation, £85 costs and £21 victim surcharge.

* Billy Glimstead, Upper Bristol Road, Weston (26). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £341 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £200.

* Keeley Thompson, Ashcombe Road, Weston (37). Threatening behaviour: community order. Assault police officer: community order. Assault by beating: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order.

* Jessie Montroe, Mosquito End, Weston (28). Criminal damage: fined £40 and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Steven Penny, no fixed abode (47). Eight counts of breaching criminal behaviour order: 24-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge.

* Ian Lees, Shrubbery Road, Weston (46). Theft: ordered to pay £150 compensation.

* Callum Evans, Milton Rise, Weston (25). Five counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £872 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Ceri Carter, Meadow Croft, Weston (32). Failure to identify driver after alleged incident: six penalty points, fined £346 and ordered to pay £620 costs and £34 victim surcharge.