In The Dock
PUBLISHED: 06:16 24 December 2018
Archant
The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 19-21.
* Robert Pitman, no fixed abode (29). Fourteen counts of breaching criminal behaviour order and entering prohibited area: eight-month prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.
* Stephen Green, Dartmouth Close, Weston (41). Threatening behaviour: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £29.94 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: fined £80 and ordered to pay £75 compensation.
* Kerry Miles, Dunster Crescent, Weston (34). Drunk and disorderly: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.
* Adrian Marsland, Knightstone Causeway, Weston (24). Two counts of exposure: 10-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £775 costs and £115 victim surcharge.
* Nicholas Mawson, Frenchay Road, Weston (29). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 48 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid MOT: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.