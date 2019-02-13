In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 31 to February 13:

* Stephen Emsley, no fixed abode (44). Three counts of theft: 52-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £238 compensation. Four counts of attempted theft: six-week prison sentence (concurrent). One count of assault: four-week prison sentence (concurrent).

* Brian Munson, Alfred Street, Weston (47). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £300 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Gregory Best, Swiss Road, Weston (53). Driving without valid insurance: eight penalty points, fined £150 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: fined £30. Failure to stop after an accident: fined £150.

* Rachel Bradford, Manor Gardens, Kewstoke (47). Two counts of harassment: fined £432 and ordered to pay £387 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Stephen Bradford, Manor Gardens, Kewstoke (50). Two counts of harassment: fined £452 and ordered to pay £387 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Paul Seabourne, Milton Road, Weston (60). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £392 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £39 victim surcharge.

* Samuel Fisher, Sunnyside Road North, Weston (28). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £426 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £42 victim surcharge.

* Edward Jones, Bransby Way, Locking Castle (25). Criminal damage: fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge.

* Adam Kinsella, Upper Church Road, Weston (27). Assault: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £75 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Aaron Jenkins, Milton Brow, Weston (29). Assault: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £125 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Criminal damage: community order.

* Matthew Pilgrim, Langport, Weston (35). Driving vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 30 months, community order and ordered to pay £115 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Tracey Shaw, Henley Park, Yatton (52). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Lauren Smethem, Kelston Road, Weston (20). Assault: community order. Theft: community order and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Beau Beasley, Station Walk, Highbridge (40). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 40 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: fined £75. Driving without valid insurance: fined £300.

* Brandon Bohin, Quarry Road, Sandford (20). Possession of class B drug: fined £184 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Lee Booker, Brent Street, Brent Knoll (48). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £484 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.

* Bradley Young, South Road, Weston (25). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.