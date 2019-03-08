Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:31 19 March 2019

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard from February 20-27 at North Somerset Courthouse:

* Lee Rowlinson, The Barrows, Weston (42). Drunk and disorderly: fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Sharon Frampton, Methwyn Close, Weston (49). Driving without due care and attention: six penalty points, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Michael Moseley, Marine Drive, Burnham (46). Driving while disqualified: disqualified from driving for six months, community order and ordered to pay £300 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Jason Clark, Walliscote Road, Weston (49). Two counts of drink-driving: disqualified from driving for three years, community order and ordered to pay £775 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Neil Johnson, Monkton Avenue, Oldmixon (53). Failure to identify driver after alleged incident: six penalty points, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Mathew Smith, Marine Drive, Burnham (26). Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £484 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.

* Steven Alexander, Southville Road, Weston (28). Driving vehicle other than authorised by licence: fined £40. Driving without valid insurance: fined £120. Driving without due care and attention: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Lea Foster, Ottawa Road, Weston (41). Driving while using mobile phone: six penalty points, fined £220 and ordered to pay £770 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Stuart Whittingham, Upper Church Road, Weston (41). Begging: fined £80 and ordered to pay £15 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Failure to surrender to custody: no separate penalty.

* Christian Passmore, Palmer Street, Weston (18). Possession of balded article in public place: community order and ordered to pay £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Vicky Fitzgerald, Myrtleberry Mead, Wick St Lawrence (37). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £276 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Johnathan Takle, Claverham Road, Claverham (46). Assault: fined £400 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge.

* Matt Hewitt, Kensington Road, Weston (32). Breach non-molestation order: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Joe Gullick, Birchwood Avenue, Weston (23). Two counts of driving while disqualified: disqualified from driving for 12 months, community order and ordered to pay £775 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Floyd Gibbs, Rydal Road, Weston (28). Driving while disqualified: disqualified from driving for 24 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

