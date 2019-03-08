Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 06:53 04 June 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from April 24 to May 1:

* John O'Donoghue, Manor Farm Crescent, Hutton (54). Assault: community order and ordered to pay £775 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Ivan Lewis, Bournville Road, Weston (18). Seven counts of breaching criminal behaviour order: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Sharon Frampton, Clifton Road, Weston (49). Two counts of speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, three penalty points, fined £60 and ordered to pay £40 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Jordan House, Shipham Close, Weston (18). Travelling on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £7 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Frazer Birks, Coleridge Road, Weston (30). Three counts of theft: 24-week prison sentence.

* Sasha Pallari, Ormrod Grove, Locking Parklands (27). Speeding: three penalty points and fined £70.

* Brian Wrigley, Windwhistle Circle, Weston (30). Assault police officer: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Drunk and disorderly: no separate penalty. Possession of class A drug: fined £100.

* Andrew Martin, Ottawa Road, Weston (45). Eight counts of theft: 25-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £359 compensation.

* Joscelyn Watson, Queens Road, Weston (48). Assault: fined £216 and ordered to pay £250 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Thomas Arlotte, Greenfields Avenue, Banwell (37). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £675 and ordered to pay £775 costs and £67 victim surcharge.

* Joshua Fairless, Kensington Road, Weston (19). Trespassing: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge.

* Ryan Cole, Steart Close, Burnham (25). Two counts of drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 16 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge.

* Viktor Ksenafontov, Sunnyside Road, Weston (61). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 21 months, fined £1,080 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £108 victim surcharge.

* Michael Martin, Berrow Road, Berrow (31). Assault: fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Muirhead, Orchard Street, Weston (33). Theft: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Silas Price, Moorland Park, Hewish (21). Driving without valid insurance: fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

In The Dock

