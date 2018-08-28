In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 5-14.

* Denis Gabrysch, Quantock Road, Weston (32). Assault: fined £500 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £50 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: No separate penalty and ordered to pay £85 costs.

* Dean Tilley, Mendip Road, Yatton (44). Five counts of theft and one count of harassment: 20-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

* Ryan Chivers, Windwhistle Circle, Weston (22). Criminal damage: 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £269.94 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

* Steven Bignell, Hay Grove, Weston (45). Drug-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty. Possession of class A drug: fined £40. Possession of class B drug: fined £40.

* Laurence Leo, Milton Road, Weston (43). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Ryan Owen, Kingsley Road, Weston (24). Failure to stop when required: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months and fined £120. Driving without valid licence: fined £40. Driving vehicle without valid test certificate: fined £40.

* Floyd Gibbs, HMP Bristol (27). Assault: 23-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge. Driving while disqualified: six-week prison sentence (concurrent) and disqualified from driving for 21 months. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Ian Walton, Sandford Road, Winscombe (39). Speeding: three penalty points, fined £60 and ordered to pay £620 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Vincent O’Neill, Lower New Road, Cheddar (48). Speeding: three penalty points, fined £242 and ordered to pay £625 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Tracey Britton, Williton Crescent (47). Three counts of assault: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Cheryl Bennett, Meadow Villas, Weston (29). Assault police constable: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.