In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from March 6-8:

* Vince Bardwell, South Street, Burnham (29). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £6.90 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* David Beasley, Cobham Parade, Weston (27). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Thomas Davies, Locking Road, Weston (32). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.70 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* James Hutchinson, Clyce Road, Highbridge (37). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.80 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* David John, Ashcombe Road, Weston (22). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £7 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Terrence Mitchell, High Street, Burnham (27). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £36.30 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Peter Smith, Morland Road, Highbridge (40). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.80 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* John Kay, Walnut Close, Weston (49). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £327 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Marc Neale, Crookes Lane, Kewstoke (41). Travel on train without valid ticket: fined £220 and ordered to pay £7 compensation, £160 costs and £30 victim surcharge.