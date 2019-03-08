In The Dock

Archant

Cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from June 17-19:

* Thomas Hurrell, Homefield Close, Winscombe (28). Failed to report an accident: fined £135 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £110. Driving without due care: six penalty points and fined £110.

* Daniel Stadon, no fixed abode (50). Assault causing actual bodily harm: six-month prison sentence. Two counts of assaulting police officer: two-month prison sentence (concurrent) and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge. Two counts of assault: two-month prison sentence (concurrent). Three counts of criminal damage: one-month prison sentence (concurrent) and ordered to pay £190 compensation. Threatening behaviour: no separate penalty.

* Ben Badman, Wilton Gardens (18). Possession of bladed article in public place: six-month prison sentence. Criminal damage: fined £80 and ordered to pay £675 compensation and £85 costs. Destruction of property: three-month prison sentence (concurrent). Causing public nuisance: three-month prison sentence (concurrent).

* Justin Lawton, Severn Road, Weston (46). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £4.99 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Lachlan Gardner-Shaw, Wilton Gardens, Weston (19). Criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Assault by beating: community order.

* Brandon Squires, no fixed abode (19). Assault by beating: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge. Possession of class B drug: 12-month conditional discharge.

* Natalie Fear, Severn Road, Weston (54). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation. Two counts of fraud by false representation: community order and ordered to pay £96.27 compensation.

* Claire Gillard, Sunny Bank Court, Weston (28). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 21 months, fined £125 and ordered to pay £50 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Michael Nichols, South Road, Weston (26). Fraud by false representation: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge.

* Damien Brayne, Moorhen Road, Yatton (38). Assault by beating: community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.