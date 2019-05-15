Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 05:09 25 June 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from May 15-22:

* Carl Satterly, no fixed abode, (23). Dangerous driving: 26-week prison sentence, disqualified from driving for 24 months. Breach non-molestation order: two-week prison sentence (concurrent) and restraining order. Threatening behaviour: four-week prison sentence (concurrent). Assault: eight-week prison sentence (consecutive). Fraud by false representation: eight-week prison sentence (concurrent) and ordered to pay £600 compensation. Harassment: two-week prison sentence (concurrent).

* Michael Green, Brue Close, Weston (42). Assault: fined £205 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Ryan Lanning, Verbena Way, Weston (33). In charge of a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit: 10 penalty points, fined £153 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Andrew Golledge, Boulevard, Weston (50). Two counts of threatening behaviour: fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Gemma Lewis, Turnock Gardens, West Wick (24). Speeding: six penalty points, fined £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Daniel Brancewicz, Clovelly Road, Weston (26). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 23 months, community order and ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty. Taking vehicle without owner's consent: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* David Soper, Ottawa Road, Uphill (45). failure to stop after an accident causing injury: disqualified from driving for nine months, community order and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £150 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid licence: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: no separate penalty.

* Joscelyn Watson, Queens Road, Weston (48). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £350 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Susan Eccleshare, no fixed abode, (46). Assault: 26-week prison sentence. Six counts of theft: four-week prison sentence (concurrent) and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

* Lesley Weston, Hambledon Road, Weston (37). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 48 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £258.

* Lewis Brace, Blue Water Road, Elborough (23). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Lee Williams, All Saints Road, Weston (30). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

* Angela Lawton, Severn Road, Weston (50). Assault police officer: fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge.

