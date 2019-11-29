Advanced search

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 05:57 03 December 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 6-12:

* Emma Shirley, no fixed abode (30). Fraud by false representation: Ordered to pay £26.53 compensation.

* Toni Morris, St Margarets Terrace, Weston (32). Four counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £90 victim surcharge.

* Ricky Sullivan, St Margarets Terrace, Weston (32). Nine counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £90 victim surcharge.

* Jamie Bressington, Wren Close, Weston (41). Assault by beating: fined £246 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Zara Powell, Dunster Crescent, Weston (33). Failure to give breathalyser sample: disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £769 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £76 victim surcharge.

* Matthew Smith, Verbena Way, Worle (43). Assault emergency worker: fined £110 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Carl Townsend, South Terrace, Weston (33). Criminal damage: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £21 victim surcharge.

* Brett Jenkin, Connaught Place, Weston (30). Failed to stop after accident: six penalty points, fined £288 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Philip Tidman, no fixed abode (41). Failure to give breathalyser sample:  disqualified from driving for 17 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Bradley Young, South Road, Weston (26). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Andrew Hayes, Warrilow Close, Weston (32). Assault by beating: community order, restraining order and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Ben Gudge, no fixed abode (34). Two counts of assault by beating: community order and ordered to pay £775 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Roxanne Haynes, Worle Moor Road, Weston (32). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £234 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £234.

* Luke Takle, Claverham Road, Claverham (26).  Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £420 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £42 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Hall, no fixed abode (19). Two counts of criminal damage: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £21 victim surcharge. Two counts of begging in public place: 12-month conditional discharge.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

