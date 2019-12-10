In The Dock

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 06:57 30 December 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 28 to December 10:

* Mark Churchill, Mendip Road, Yatton (24). Possession of bladed article in public place: six-week prison sentence, restraining order and ordered to pay £122 compensation. Breach restraining order: eight-week prison sentence (consecutive).

* Marisha Huxtable, Gloucester Road, Burnham (26). Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

* Julie Manning-Hill, Ashcombe Park Road, Weston (54). Misuse of blue disabled badge: fined £61 and ordered to pay £275 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

* Linda Scott, Ashbury Drive, Weston (66). Misuse of blue disabled badge: fined £95 and ordered to pay £275 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* David Richardson, Selworthy Road, Weston (62). In charge of dog dangerously out of control when it injured a person: community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Joshua Silcox, Swiss Road, Weston (22). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Attempt to steal: fined £120 and ordered to pay £72 compensation and £85 costs.

* Lucasz Surma, Moorland Road, Weston (33). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 24 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Tomasz Szalkiewicz, Hay Grove, Weston (41). Criminal damage: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £280 compensation.

* Patrick Mason, Jesmond Road, St Georges (35). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 24 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

* Paul Shaw, Baynard Close, Blagdon (37). In charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit: 10 penalty points, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Neil Simons, Milton Green, Weston (44). Drunk and disorderly: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Use threatening words: fined £40.

