Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

A Weston man accused of leaving his victim in a medically-induced coma has appeared in court this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Dymock, aged 31 of St Georges Road, has been charged with the attempted murder of Daniel Vye.

He also faces two counts of criminal damage, one of theft and one count of actual bodily harm against his former partner Joanne Brooke.

North Somerset Courthouse heard on Tuesday that Dymock had an altercation with Ms Brooke in Weston’s town centre on Sunday.

Joanna Packer, prosecuting, told the court a fracas broke out between Mr Vye and Dymock which resulted in both the victims sustaining injuries.

The court heard Mr Vye is being treated for his injuries in hospital and has multiple fractures and bleeding on the brain.

He has been placed in a medically-induced coma.

The charges of criminal damage refer to supposed damage to Ms Brooke’s home between January 1-20 and the theft of a children’s bicycle from the back garden on January 23.

Dymock did not enter a plea at the hearing but his defence attorney, David Chapman, indicated Dymock would plead not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and actual bodily harm.

He gave no indication for the other charges.

The case has been adjourned ahead of Dymock’s next hearing at Bristol Crown Court on March 1.

Dymock has been remanded in custody and will remain there until the March court date.