In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were head at North Somerset Courthouse from May 1-8:

Darrell Capille, The Crescent, Weston (34). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £190 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Zack Davies, Monkton Avenue, Weston (19). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class A drug: fined £120.

Sarah Pople-Griffiths, Locking Road, Weston (44). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £270 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Kyron Turnbull, Drove Road, Weston (18). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge.

Lordain Errington-Volly, Severn Road, Weston (61). Failure to comply with antisocial behaviour order: three-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge.

Daniel Stadon, Station Road, Weston (49). Two counts of assault: community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Jaroslav Sterbak, no fixed abode (46). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 40 months, fined £214 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Adam Maclahnan, The Avenue, St Georges (28). Possession of class A drug: fined £113 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Darren Jackson, Langford Road, Weston (33). Driving without due care and attention: six penalty points, fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Paul Deady, Yeo Close, Weston (41). Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

Corey Pollard, Boulevard, Weston (20). Possession of class B drug: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class C drug: fined £80.

Carl Tempest, Avon Close, Weston (34). Theft: fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Richard Knighton, Lower Kewstoke Road, Kewstoke (54). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £120.

Ivan Lewis, Bournville Road, Weston (18). Driving without due care and attention: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 compensation and £30 victim surcharge. Failure to stop when requested: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: fined £40. Driving without valid MOT or licence: no separate penalty.

Mike Beasant, Tiverton Gardens, Weston (35). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 32 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Tina Clark, South Road, Weston (51). Assault police officer: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and victim surcharge.

Anthony Liddiard, no fixed abode (33). Theft: fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge.