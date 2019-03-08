Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In The Dock

PUBLISHED: 07:10 11 June 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

Archant

The following cases were head at North Somerset Courthouse from May 1-8:

Darrell Capille, The Crescent, Weston (34). Speeding: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £190 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Zack Davies, Monkton Avenue, Weston (19). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class A drug: fined £120.

Sarah Pople-Griffiths, Locking Road, Weston (44). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £270 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Kyron Turnbull, Drove Road, Weston (18). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge.

Lordain Errington-Volly, Severn Road, Weston (61). Failure to comply with antisocial behaviour order: three-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge.

Daniel Stadon, Station Road, Weston (49). Two counts of assault: community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Jaroslav Sterbak, no fixed abode (46). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 40 months, fined £214 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Adam Maclahnan, The Avenue, St Georges (28). Possession of class A drug: fined £113 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Darren Jackson, Langford Road, Weston (33). Driving without due care and attention: six penalty points, fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Paul Deady, Yeo Close, Weston (41). Driving without valid insurance: disqualified from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

Corey Pollard, Boulevard, Weston (20). Possession of class B drug: fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Possession of class C drug: fined £80.

Carl Tempest, Avon Close, Weston (34). Theft: fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Richard Knighton, Lower Kewstoke Road, Kewstoke (54). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. Driving without valid insurance: fined £120.

Ivan Lewis, Bournville Road, Weston (18). Driving without due care and attention: disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 compensation and £30 victim surcharge. Failure to stop when requested: no separate penalty. Driving without valid insurance: fined £40. Driving without valid MOT or licence: no separate penalty.

Mike Beasant, Tiverton Gardens, Weston (35). Drink-driving: disqualified from  driving for 32 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Tina Clark, South Road, Weston (51). Assault police officer: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and victim surcharge.

Anthony Liddiard, no fixed abode (33). Theft: fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Weston bridge to close for £80k improvements works

The Drove Road Bridge which will be closed for five days. Picture: Google Maps

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Body found on Somerset beach

The body was found near Burnahm-on-Sea's low lighthouse Picture Steve F

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Weston bridge to close for £80k improvements works

The Drove Road Bridge which will be closed for five days. Picture: Google Maps

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Body found on Somerset beach

The body was found near Burnahm-on-Sea's low lighthouse Picture Steve F

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Men at much higher risk than women of committing suicide in North Somerset

Will you sign the pledge for World Suicide Prevention Day? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dream come true for newly-qualified pilot

Former volunteers at The Helicopter Museum, Chris Donald, Alex Bishop and Emily Stagg, return by air as qualified helicopter pilots. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WHSmith opens in Weston High Street

Councillors at the opening of the refurbished WHSmith.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists