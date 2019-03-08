Advanced search

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 June 2019

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Archant

A Weston teenager who threw glass, wood and a toilet from a balcony, and carried a knife in the town centre, has been jailed.

Ben Badman, of Wilton Gardens, was sentenced to six months behind bars at North Somerset Courthouse on June 17.

The court was told the 18-year-old's recent antisocial behaviour peaked on May 2 when he climbed atop a balcony and lobbed objects to the ground as a crowd watched on - causing hundreds of pounds in damage.

Livia Pality, prosecuting, said: "The incident happened at around 7.20am. Police were called to the town centre as they were concerned for him.

"He didn't want to engage with officers. He went to the second floor of the NCP car park, in Regent Street. He climbed on to the roof and then jumped to a balcony.

"He started to throw debris, including an old toilet and pieces of wood that had been left there.

"He began to smash on the flat window, and threw pieces of glass over the balcony."

Badman, who was banned from the town centre, was talked down by his father - and in a police interview the defendant said his mental health had gone 'out the window'.

Badman was also punished for carrying a knife in January. It was his second offence for possessing a blade so triggered a mandatory prison sentence.

Ms Pality added: "On January 27 at around 3.40pm, PCSOs were on a uniformed foot patrol in Weston. They had become aware of legs hanging above the NCP car park.

"Attempts were made to engage with the defendant but he refused, stating he would jump.

"A scarf and a knife were later recovered from the car park and the defendant confirmed to officers they were his.

"It was a small, three-inch potato peeler."

Joseph Wright, defending, told the court his client has been making positive progress which has outweighed the negatives - and the knife was not being used as a weapon.

He said: "It would be desperately sad to see him locked away for six months because of that desperate action of self-harm, not the harm of others.

"Prison isn't going to do anything for his mental health. I fear the prospect of him going into prison.

"The prospect of him coming out a reformed character is unlikely to happen."

Badman pleaded guilty to two public nuisance offences, plus charges of possession of a bladed article, failing to comply with a community protection notice and criminal damage.

Vivienne Gates, chair of the bench, said: "If you do not comply on your release you will be brought back to court, which could see you sent back to prison again."

Badman must pay £1,030 in costs and compensation, including £600 to Greggs for the broken window from the flat which it owns, plus £75 to both the fast food chain and Coffee #1 for loss of trade.

