Weston man, 29, to face trial after denying death and arson threats

A Weston man has denied he threatened to kill a friend and also burn down his girlfriend's family home.

William Ball will face a trial at Bristol Crown Court after pleading not guilty to charges relating to a series of incidents on the Bournville estate last month.

The 29-year-old, of Cecil Road, is accused of having made threats to kill a woman on September 27, before allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

He is also charged with threatening to burn her mother's house down the following day.

Ball has denied charges of threats to kill, assault by beating, threats to damage property and having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

He has also pleaded not guilty to an accusation of criminal damage.

Alex Ward, prosecuting, said: "There was an argument which spilled over with various family and friends.

"There was a threat from the defendant that he was going to attend a woman's house and put her windows through."

Ball is alleged to have told the woman 'you don't know who you're messing with. You're dead'.

He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a party later that evening before texting her mother on September 28.

North Somerset Courthouse was told on September 30 Ball is alleged to have said 'if you've got anything to say about me I will come to your house and burn it down', and afterwards carrying a bottle of flammable liquid.

Judith Mills, defending, urged the magistrates to grant her client bail.

She said: "Mr Ball is going through a particularly traumatic time with his family.

"His father is extremely ill and is due an operation next week.

"It is a life-threatening operation and he is extremely concerned about not being available to support his father and mother."

However, magistrates refused to grant Ball bail and he will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which will take place later this month.

Jenny Simmonds, chair of the bench, addressing Ball, said: "You are being sent for trial at Bristol Crown Court on October 28 for these offences, which you have pleaded not guilty to.

"You are remanded in custody for that time."