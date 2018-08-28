Advanced search

Man jailed after messaging young boys asking for pictures

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 February 2019

William Evans. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

William Evans. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for calling on young boys to send him intimate photos.

William Evans has been handed a prison sentence of three years and 11 months after using social media to message young boys between 10-13 years old.

Evans, of Portland Place in Brent Knoll, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted to six charges of inciting the sexual exploitation of a child.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on January 28.

The court heard Evans, between April 1 and July 31, 2017, had messaged a 13-year-old boy to send him intimate photos.

The court also heard he committed a similar offence between January 1 and January 21, 2018 with a 12-year-old child.

He was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order on top of his prison sentence and was told to register as a sex offender.

