Man jailed after messaging young boys asking for pictures
PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 February 2019
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
A 22-year-old man has been jailed for calling on young boys to send him intimate photos.
William Evans has been handed a prison sentence of three years and 11 months after using social media to message young boys between 10-13 years old.
Evans, of Portland Place in Brent Knoll, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He also admitted to six charges of inciting the sexual exploitation of a child.
He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on January 28.
The court heard Evans, between April 1 and July 31, 2017, had messaged a 13-year-old boy to send him intimate photos.
The court also heard he committed a similar offence between January 1 and January 21, 2018 with a 12-year-old child.
He was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order on top of his prison sentence and was told to register as a sex offender.