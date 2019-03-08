Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

Vietnamese nationals were found to be working in conditions of modern slavery in a Worle nail bar.

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders following a hearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on September 20.

Tien Thi Bui, aged 56 of Westbury, Manh Bui, aged 29 of Trowbridge and Linh Bui, a 32-year-old from London did not contest the order, which was applied for by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU).

The application followed a series of visits between February and May to three nail bars, including Boutique Nails in Worle High Street.

Officers from the SW ROCU's disruption team were supported by Wiltshire Police, HMRC and Trading Standards to conduct further visits to Westbury Nails, in Westbury, and Trow Tips and Toes in Trowbridge.

The two-year order prohibits the trio from employing any worker unless all relevant health and safety at work, control of substances hazardous to health and employment law or regulations are complied with, and the employee is also registered for UK national insurance and tax.

Detective Sergeant Dan Watts, of the SW ROCU's disruption team, said: "This order is about protecting people working in such premises, in this case exclusively Vietnamese workers, from the risk of slavery and trafficking.

"It reflects a determination to use all available powers and intelligence from multiple agencies to protect vulnerable people from harm."

Detective Superintendent Jeremy Carter, force lead for modern slavery at Wiltshire Police, added: "This is an excellent example of joint working with the SW ROCU in developing intelligence and using all available powers to protect vulnerable people in society.

"This is a great outcome and reinforces our commitment to tackle modern slavery.

"We will always look at alternative options to protect people at risk of exploitation and our community policing teams will continue to work with the SW ROCU to make sure these orders are adhered to."

Anyone who spots signs of modern slavery can report them by calling the Modern Slavery helpline on 08000 121700 or reporting it anonymously through Crimestoppers.