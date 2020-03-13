Advanced search

Cancellations in Weston due to Coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 March 2020

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, groups and events have been cancelled or postponed.

Latest figures show, in the UK, 798 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 people have died.

North Somerset Council libraries have announced the Our Family History Volunteers have cancelled their session tomorrow (Saturday) at the library in Weston.

More: No coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

In Weston, the Night Assessment Centre (NAC), in Boulevard, issued a notice which states their service remains open only for people who are rough sleeping or sleeping at the centre.

They said: 'We have taken this decision to protect a vulnerable group who often have underlying health issues and are in the most at-risk group.'

Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge Town Council have cancelled their Finances and Resources Meeting on March 16. The next meeting will be on March 27.

The Friends of Playhouse have postponed their annual meeting for March 21.

A spokesperson said: 'We are carefully monitoring the situation. We will let people know when the revised date is for a meeting.'

A Mother's Day cream teas event, in Wick St Lawrence, on March 21 has also been cancelled due to the virus.

