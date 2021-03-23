Covid – A Year On: A day to reflect and remember

Published: 9:00 AM March 23, 2021

The council has launched its Covid reflection page today for people to share their personal reflection messages. - Credit: Somerset County Council

A minute’s silence will be held today (Tuesday) by Somerset County Council to remember those who have lost their lives during the pandemic and to show support for those bereaved.

Initiated by end-of-life charity Marie Curie, its National Day Of Reflection today also marks the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown.

Chair of Somerset County Council, Cllr Nigel Taylor, is inviting staff to hold a minute’s silence at noon to remember and reflect on the past year, which he says has ‘touched us all, encouraging everyone to find a moment to reflect on the past year in their own way’.

Cllr Taylor said: “Covid-19 has affected everyone’s lives over the past year, and sadly many of us have lost friends, neighbours and family before their time.

“On the anniversary of the first lockdown, it is a time for us to pause, reflect and remember. A time for us to support our friends, families and local communities and a time to help local grieving families.

“Let us all reflect on the events of the last year and send hope of better times.”

The flag at County Hall in Taunton will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect for those who have died of Covid-19 and for the bereaved they have left behind. The building will also be lit up in blue and green to honour the emergency services this evening.

Marie Curie estimates more than three million people have been bereaved since the pandemic began, and says many have been unable to properly say goodbye to loved ones or grieve.

The charity's National Day Of Reflection aims to give the nation and communities a moment to remember, grieve and celebrate everyone who has died during this time and show support for families, friends and colleagues who are grieving.

The council has launched its Covid reflection page today for members of the public and staff to share their personal reflection messages – which will remain as a permanent reminder of the past year at https://somersetnewsroom.com/2021/03/17/somerset-coronavirus-reflection-page/

People who would like to add their own reflection message, photo, or poem to the memorial page can do so by emailing communications@somerset.gov.uk

The council asks that photo permissions are obtained and these messages may also be shared via the authority’s social media channels today.