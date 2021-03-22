Covid One Year On: Charities 'blessed' with community spirit

Published: 4:58 PM March 22, 2021

Community groups and charities will reflect on the loss and resilience shown by people in the past 12 months.

Throughout North Somerset, community-led initiatives have been launched during the pandemic, each with the goal of supporting people.

Nailsea Community Group, formerly Nailsea Covid Support Group, has evolved from a band of neighbours helping each other with their shopping to close to 200 volunteers.

Vice-chairman Jules Richardson estimates that more than 11,000 people combined have used the groups delivery service.

Ms Richardson said: “It started as a Facebook group for Covid support. It was very reactive to peoples' needs.

"In the beginning, we helped with delivering around 7,000 prescriptions and then 4,000 shopping trips. We were lucky with volunteering due to the level of community spirit - Nailsea Town Council were also very helpful."

The volunteer team has grown to more than 170 members.

Needs a Coffee Hut handing over money to Sue Regen (right), Clevedon Foodbank's project manager. - Credit: Clevedon Foodbank

Clevedon Foodbank experienced a rapid rise in the number of residents reliant on its services during 2020 compared to previous years which eventually led to the creation of Yatton Foodbank.

Trustee, Alison Kember, told the Times: "Usually we help around 2,000 to 3,000 people but the number surpassed 5,000 last year.

"One of the challenging factors during the pandemic has been social distancing. The foodbank aims to be a springboard and not a stretcher when helping people and that is harder when you cannot sit down and talk to people."

St Andrew's Church Centre held Clevedon Foodbank's stock as it changed warehouse to ensure social distancing could happen. - Credit: Clevedon Foodbank

Ms Kember also noticed an increase in the number of people using the foodbank's school meals scheme following a national outcry for Government support led by Manchester United footballer, Marcus Rashford.

She added: "Our lunch bags were supplied to more than 600 people in four weeks which is more than the entire summer holidays in previous years.

"The foodbanks are very thankful to the Lions and Rotarians who have offered us transport and other forms of help throughout the pandemic."

Nailsea Community Group can be accessed by logging on to www.facebook.com/groups/NailseaCommunityGroup

To make a donation to Clevedon Foodbank visit www.clevedondistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food