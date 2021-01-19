Council reveals cost for new primary school

Published: 6:00 PM January 19, 2021

North Somerset Council has confirmed the coronavirus pandemic has increased the cost of a soon-to-be-built primary school by more than £200,000.

Chestnut Park Primary School, due to be built later this month, was originally granted a project budget of £4.973million, but this has increased more than once.

In February, before the UK entered its first Covid-19 lockdown, the council increased its project budget for the Yatton primary school to £5.711million - an increase of £738,000.

The council explained some of the reasons behind the initial increase.

Its spokesman said: "This increase was as a result of the few things such as increases in final supply chain costs on previously received estimates and a number of additional design costs to incorporate changes, local comments also."

A significant archaeological find also increased costs as an Iron Aged trackway, pottery, and moulds used for the manufacturing of swords during the Late Bronze Age were excavated by Wessex Archaeology.

However, it has since been confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic has added £228,763 in costs to the build - making the final costs rise to just under £6million.

Chestnut Park remains on course to be completed this month and welcomes its first reception classes in September.