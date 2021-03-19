Covid - A Year On: Areas with the most and fewest deaths

Published: 3:14 PM March 19, 2021

More than 300 people have died from coronavirus in North Somerset over the past year, but some areas have been hit much harder than others.

Weston Winterstoke is one of only 15 neighbourhoods in the country which have had no deaths from coronavirus.

The Bournville in Weston also has one of the lowest numbers of Covid deaths – four – as does Wrington, Felton and Dundry – three.

Some of the areas in North Somerset with the highest number of deaths include Weston Hillside – 36 – Long Ashton and Gordano – 26 – and Winscombe, Langford and Blagdon – 24.

The figures have been released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to show how many Covid and non-Covid deaths have occurred since the start of the pandemic. The ONS uses MSOAs, which are small geographical areas containing roughly 7,000 people, to provide more detailed information.

Cllr Mike Bell, the authority’s executive member for health, said: “More than 300 people, that we know of, in North Somerset have lost their lives from Covid-19. Any death is one too many and I know our whole community stands in solidarity with those who have lost a loved one or been affected by the pandemic.

“Covid-19 is sadly more serious the older you are, so the variations we see in the number of deaths from place to place are likely to be linked to that. Some communities have more older residents or a higher number of care homes than others and this is the main driver of outcomes.

“Covid-19 is still very much with us, despite the enormous progress that has been made with the vaccination programme and because of the national lockdown. It remains vital that everyone, even those who have been vaccinated or tested negative, follow the guidelines, help to get the case numbers down and save lives.”

North Somerset Council placed 334 candles on the steps of the town hall in Weston on Sunday to remember all those who have died from coronavirus.

The event was held to mark the anniversary of the first death to Covid-19 in the district and people from across North Somerset also put candles in their windows to remember lost family and friends.

