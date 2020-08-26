Groups negatively impacted by coronavirus helping to shape future of services

Groups which have been negatively impacted by coronavirus are helping to shape the future of health services.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has received insightful feedback on health services from groups disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Black and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, the older population, people suffering from ill mental health and disabled people have all experienced a greater negative impact from Covid-19.

The events, run in partnership with voluntary and community groups, are being held to understand peoples’ experiences of navigating healthcare services during the pandemic.

Feedback from each event, combined with additional research and evidence, will help the health and care system to improve services and better meet peoples’ needs in the future.

So far, listening events have been held to understand the views from disabled people and the older population in our communities.

Feedback from both events suggested that clearer communication was needed to encourage people to access care and inform them how they should do it.

Participants in the older people listening event also said the remote access to health and care services is working well for some people, but there are inconsistencies in access.

Feedback from the listening event for disabled people suggested that people have changed how they access health and care services, with some people reporting not using services due to cancellations, safety concerns, and concerns about overburdening the NHS.

Other feedback suggested remote access to health and care services is working well for most people but there is a need to address accessibility needs.

Dr Peter Brindle, medical director for clinical effectiveness at the CCG, said:“The re-introduction of routine services across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire gives us a real opportunity to make improvements and provide more joined-up care for our communities.

“There is a lot more to do, and one of the most important things is that we continue to listen to people’s experiences and ensure that developments are informed at every step by the views of our population.”