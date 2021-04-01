News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Covid-19: What's opening and what you can do on April 12?

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:23 PM April 1, 2021   
Pixabay

Gather your six friends for a drink in the spring sunshine from April 12. - Credit: Pixabay

A further easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions is planned for later this month.

The 'Rule of Six' returned to England on March 29, just in time for everyone to enjoy a bit of sunshine this week.

Monday also saw the Government's 'stay at home' message replaced with 'stay local'.

Provided there are no bumps in the road, Step 2 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap is scheduled to take effect from Monday, April 12.

From that date, pubs and hospitality will be able to serve customers a pint outside, you can go for that long-awaited haircut, and zoos can finally welcome back visitors outdoors.

Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease

A Weston restaurant is expecting its busiest ever summer as staff prepare for its long-awaited reopening next month. 
 

You may also want to watch:

In North Somerset, Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, in Wraxall, Puxton Park, in Hewish, Animal Farm Adventure Park, in Brean, Court Farm, in Banwell, and the North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre, in Congresbury, will be reopening. Inside areas of the attractions will remain closed in line with Government restrictions. 

Major parts of the economy will also be reopening, including non-essential shops as well as gyms and leisure centres.

Non-essential retail includes clothing stores, charity and antique shops, florists, and tobacco and vape stores.

Drinkers can enjoy a pint down the pub soon, provided it is outdoors in a beer garden or terrace. 

It will be table service only, but thankfully, a 'substantial meal' is no longer necessary to accompany your drink.

Families can head to the zoo again from April 12, while drive-in events, such as for cinemas, theatres and other performances, will also be allowed.

But you will have to wait to see a movie indoors at the multiplex. Cinemas are not due to reopen until we reach Step 3 - which will be May 17 at the earliest.

From April 12, hairdressers and barbers can take bookings, and nail salons, tattoo studios, spas and massage centres, and tanning salons can also reopen as part of the Step 2 rules.

Fitness fanatics can head to the gym again, as they along with other indoor leisure facilities, including indoor swimming pools, are scheduled to reopen from Monday, April 12. 

Also allowed to open up will be 'self-contained holiday accommodation'. This means holiday lets and cottages but only for a single household/support bubble.

When it comes to weddings and civil partnership ceremonies, up to 15 people will be allowed, an increase on the current six.

More: Wedding venue to reopen soon.

As for numbers at a funeral, 30 people can attend. 

