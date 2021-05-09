May 17: Which pubs are reopening across Weston?

Published: 9:00 AM May 9, 2021

Jenny Box,Tom Stephen and their son Stan from The Old Inn pub, are doing food deliveries to villagers in Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Public houses across North Somerset are preparing to open up to drinkers once again as lockdown restrictions ease in May.

The next relaxation of Government lockdown restrictions is stage three, which comes into effect on May 17. Under these restrictions, pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues can seat customers indoors instead of solely outdoors.

The Mercury has spoken to several pubs across the patch which will be serving food and drink indoors again.

Landlords Kaylie and Tom Conibear with daughter Elsie at the Brit Bar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The Brit Bar, Weston.

The High Street pub reopened on April 13 to outdoor drinkers. To reserve a table email britbarbookings@gmail.com.

There is currently no fee to reserve a table, this will change when its music nights come back in to full swing. Pub bosses hope to reopen indoors this month, with plans to bring back a programme of music events and nights soon.





The Nut Tree, Worle.

The popular village pub will be reopening on May 17. The Ebdon Road public house will be able to take bookings of up to six people or two households indoors.

A pub spokesman said: "We know you’re eager to get back and enjoy the beautiful garden, cold beer and delicious food.

"We cannot wait to throw open the doors and welcome you back properly."





Dunstan Arms Inn, Burnham.

Its burger shack has been open since April and the inside will be reopening this month, at a date yet to be confirmed. The Love Lane pub is also serving hot drinks and specialist gins.





The Old Kings Head, Worle.

On April 12, following some sprucing up of its garden, the Old Kings Head reopened its garden to drinkers. The public house, in The Scaurs, also launched its first ever website and ordering app.





The Borough Arms, Milton.

Unlike others, the Borough Arms decided not to open its beer garden in April and is instead planning a full reopening on May 17. A full menu and bar offering will be available to customers.





The Criterion landlord and lady Anthony and Karen Thomas with bar-staff Charlotte Murray and Alisha Pride. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The Criterion, Weston.

As with The Borough Arms, The Criterion decided to hold off reopening until May 17. Its location in Upper Church Road did not provide sufficient outdoor seating.





The Waverley, Weston.

The Severn Road watering hole has had its beer garden open since April, but will reopen its indoors on May 17. A new outdoor decking has also been installed but it does not comply with the Government's outdoor seating policy, meaning it will be officially unveiled for the first time on May 17.



The Woolpack Inn, St Georges.

An outdoor dining area has been available since April and the team have been working hard to open its new Farm Shop. Bookings are advised but walk-ins are available. To book a table, call 01934 521670.



The Woodborough Inn, Winscombe.

Al fresco dining has been possible in the village watering hole since April 12. To book tables indoors in May, call 01934 844167.





Old Inn, Congresbury.

The village watering hole will reopen to customers on May 19. The pub ran a takeaway meal service for six months during lockdowns.

The Old Inn, in Paul's Causeway, will reopen at noon on May 19 as bar only and will keep the restaurant closed for the first week. The restaurant will be reopening on May 26 and 27 and from noon to 2pm then 5-8pm. Times of noon to 2pm and 5-9pm will be in place on May 28 and 29, followed by noon to 3pm on May 30.

Staff will be taking bookings for the restaurant only, all other tables are going to be first-come-first-served.