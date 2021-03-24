Covid One Year On: Can businesses recover?

Published: 12:00 PM March 24, 2021

North Somerset Council's executive for Economy expects there to be more Covid business casualties. - Credit: Archant

Town leaders have praised businesses in North Somerset for seizing the limited opportunities they have been afforded in a gruelling 12 months but warned more High Street casualties are to be expected.

After a year of the coronavirus pandemic, many stores remain closed ahead of April 12 when non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset's executive member for the economy, believes the initiative shown by businesses in preparation for the reopening has been encouraging.

Cllr Mark Canniford praised businesses which have adapted to the harsh conditions presented by the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Archant

He said: "Some businesses have grasped the few opportunities they have been given by refurbishing and looking at ways to refresh during this hard time.

"I have no doubt that there will be further casualties but the council has done all it can, and will continue to do so, over the last year. We are approaching £60million in business grants being paid out across North Somerset."

A recent survey carried out by the Mercury and Times revealed that 72 per cent of residents are likely to visit the high street once shops reopen, which has been welcomed by the councillor.

MORE: Just over half followed all lockdown rules, survey reveals

He said: "It shows people are desperate for some form of normality. If there was any positive to take from lockdown it would be that it has shown us what we value.

"Big stores have left our high street without much thought - independent shop owners remain and each pound we spend in their business is funding someone's next ballet lesson or football boots."

G3 owner, John Tancock has stated plans are in place for its reopening on April 12. - Credit: Archant

Local business owner, John Tancock echoed this sentiment.

Running Weston toy store, G3 Geek Gifts Galore, John has experienced a rollercoaster of a year, with many ups and downs - beginning with a change of scenery.

He said: "We moved into Meadow Street on March 1, last year. It was our third move in five years and I did not expect the business to survive when the first national lockdown came a few weeks later.

"We have had to adapt quickly and things went so well we decided to give back to Weston through a Christmas toy drive, which will turn into an annual event.

"We are now rearranging the store for April 12 and I have no worries for the business in the near future."



