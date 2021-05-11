Greece, Spain, Australia: Who made the green list and what are the rules?

Published: 4:00 PM May 11, 2021

Here are the rules for each travel list and which countries made them. - Credit: Ella Francis

Boris Johnson has unveiled green, amber and red travel lists for people looking to travel abroad from May 17 onwards, here are the rules for each list.

Green list:

Twelve countries make up the green list, some of which, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and the Faroe Islands, have set their own restrictions for visitors.

The most notable part of this category is that travellers will not have to quarantine when driving back to the UK.

However, visitors to these countries will have to:

Complete an online passenger locator form before departing their destination.

Take a lateral flow or PCR test in the UK green-listed country before flying back to the UK.

Take a PCR test within 48 hours of returning to England.

Amber list:

This list consists of the most countries and includes popular holiday destinations such as France, Spain, Greece and Italy.

People should not fly to amber-listed countries for leisure, according to the Government guidelines.

Upon returning from these countries, a 10-day isolation period is required but can be ended after five days if you pay for a PCR test and it comes back negative, this is part of the Test to Release scheme.

You will also have to:

Complete an online passenger locator form before departing their destination.

Take a lateral flow or PCR test in the amber-listed country before flying back to the UK.

Take a PCR test within 48 hours of returning to England.

Red list:

There are more than 40 countries on this list, including India, Brazil, South Africa and, from April 12, Turkey.

You should not travel to countries on the red list for leisure and, if returning from one, you will have to book a 10-day hotel quarantine, including two Covid test kits, before arrival in the UK.

Passengers arriving from red-listed countries will only be allowed to enter the UK if they are British or Irish nationals.

They will also have to:

Complete an online passenger locator form before departing their destination.

Take a lateral flow or PCR test in the red-listed country before flying back to the UK.

Take a PCR test within 48 hours of returning to England and again on day eight.

Countries can move between categories depending on their current Covid situation. This can be done with or without warning.