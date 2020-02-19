Care home receives inadequate rating due to safety concerns

A care home in Weston has been rated as inadequate following its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

La Retraite, in Walliscote Road, received inadequate ratings for safety and the way the service is led.

It was also given 'requires improvement' ratings for effectiveness, responsiveness and care during the visit on November 21 and 22.

The care home currently provides care for four people with brain injuries, but the service can support up to 10 people.

Inspectors raised concerns for safety as there was no risk assessment or guidance for staff about how to ensure people's safety and reduce the risk of a potential accident.

Staff had not received training relevant for their roles and one person did not have a care plan despite living at the service since it opened in February 2019.

The report states: "People were not always protected from potential harm and abuse. Risk assessments had not always identified potential risks or included sufficient guidance for staff about how to lower the potential risk to people.

"We identified one person had an unexplained bruise to their face and the cause of this bruise had not been investigated or identified.

"We contacted the local safeguarding team about this. Analysis of incidents had recently been introduced and there was no analysis of accidents to identify themes and trends as a way of preventing a recurrence.

"People had not always been treated in a dignified and caring way; this was reflected in daily records we viewed. However, the incidents we identified had involved staff who no longer worked in the home."

During the visit, the inspector observed 'kind and caring interactions between people and staff'.

A spokesperson for National Care Group, which owns the home, said: "Whilst we are extremely disappointed in the outcome of the inspection, we have implemented a full action plan to address the concerns raised.

"We look forward to working with CQC and other stakeholders to show the improvements that have already been and will continue to be made.

"We are grateful to our staff working in the service for all their hard work and commitment."