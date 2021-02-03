Crackdown on antisocial behaviour in town centre park

Published: 6:36 AM February 3, 2021

The shelter at the top of Grove Park which was being used for street drinking and drug use. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Action has been taken to crackdown on antisocial behaviour at a Weston park following incidents of drug use, street drinking and defecating.

A group of people have been congregating in the Victorian shelter at the top of Grove Park, which has resulted in significant antisocial behaviour including littering, open drug use and street drinking, leading to public disorder such as fighting, urinating and defecating.

Numerous complaints were received from local residents and other park users who felt intimidated by the group.

North Somerset Council’s homeless prevention team worked with the YMCA to offer support to rough sleepers in the area. Police also increased patrols and issued community protection warnings and notices to a number of people excluding them from the park.

As a result, those responsible for the antisocial behaviour have left the area. The authority's community safety team then worked with the police and the council’s senior natural environment officer and contractors Glendale to clear the shelter and surrounding area and install fencing to prevent the issues recurring.

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member responsible for community safety, said: "Anyone rough sleeping is made an offer of accommodation.

"More than 130 people in North Somerset have been helped off the streets and into safe accommodation since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"Unfortunately, there are always a small number who consistently refuse our offers of help and do not wish to engage with housing services. If those people are then involved in antisocial behaviour we will not hesitate to work with the police and take the necessary action to address the problem.

"Antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated in North Somerset. However, we need the support of the community to ensure the council and police can take robust and prompt action against such behaviour."

Residents and businesses are urged to report all incidents of antisocial behaviour by calling 101 or logging on to www.saferstrongerns.co.uk/reportasb. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Anyone concerned about a rough sleeper should report this by logging on to www.streetlink.org.uk which allows the outreach team to locate people and encourage them to engage with services and support.



