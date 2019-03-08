Easter crafts at Weston museum

Children making mosaics and cards at the museum's Easter workshops. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Crafty children spent the day making mosaics and colourful cards during craft workshops at Weston Museum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craft workshops at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Craft workshops at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The attraction, in Burlington Street, has been running a host of crafty workshops to keep children entertained over Easter.

Volunteers helped the children to make Easter cards featuring bunnies and chicks to celebrate the festival.

Slime workshops will be running tomorrow (Thursday) with an ocean theme.

Children will be able to learn more about the sticky substance and carry out their experiments using the goo on offer.

Weston Museum. Easter craft workshops. Children making mosaics and cards. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Museum. Easter craft workshops. Children making mosaics and cards. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Craft fans can also create colourful Easter pictures with Rainbow Sands today at the museum.

LEGO fans are in for a treat on Friday, as the popular construction workshops return to the venue.

Budding archaeologists can also take part in a dino dig during the Easter weekend.

To book a place at one of the workshops, priced £5, call the museum on 01934 621028.