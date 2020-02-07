Advanced search

Crafts and games at messy church

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 February 2020

Having fun at Milton Methodist Messy Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Having fun at Milton Methodist Messy Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

More than 50 children enjoyed crafts and games at a messy church event in Weston.

Having fun at Milton Methodist Messy Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Milton Methodist Church invited families in to learn about the Bible parable of the wise and foolish builders.

Volunteers ran activities which included building a cardboard city which was hit by an earthquake.

Children also tried to build the tallest tower with 100 paper cups.

There was a sand pit where children made sandcastles to put their Lego houses on and youngsters also made clay and pebble rocks for their card houses.

Craft fans were able to make pictures with coloured sand and decorate crispy rock cakes.

The session included singing, drama and a party tea.

Sue Jordan, from the church, said: "It was very busy with 53 children and their families - one of our largest groups in the three-and-a-half years that we've been holding monthly Messy Church sessions at Milton Methodist."

