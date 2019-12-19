Crash causes long delays on M5

Long delays are affecting the M5 today (Thursday).Picture: Highways England Highways England

Delays of almost an hour are being experienced on the M5 after a collision on the motorway earlier today (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two lanes on the M5 northbound, between junctions 23 in Bridgwater and 22 in Burnham-on-Sea, have been closed following the incident.

Highways England traffic officers, Avon and Somerset Constabulary, Avon Fire and Rescue and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust are at the scene.

The M5 junction 22 northbound slipway has also been closed following the crash.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return at around 4pm today, according to Highways England.