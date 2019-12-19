Advanced search

Crash causes long delays on M5

PUBLISHED: 13:08 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 19 December 2019

Long delays are affecting the M5 today (Thursday).Picture: Highways England

Long delays are affecting the M5 today (Thursday).Picture: Highways England

Highways England

Delays of almost an hour are being experienced on the M5 after a collision on the motorway earlier today (Thursday).

Two lanes on the M5 northbound, between junctions 23 in Bridgwater and 22 in Burnham-on-Sea, have been closed following the incident.

Highways England traffic officers, Avon and Somerset Constabulary, Avon Fire and Rescue and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust are at the scene.

The M5 junction 22 northbound slipway has also been closed following the crash.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return at around 4pm today, according to Highways England.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

First West of England bus service changes affect routes from January

First West of England services will change next month.Picture: Jon Rowley

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

First West of England bus service changes affect routes from January

First West of England services will change next month.Picture: Jon Rowley

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston team news December 21

Weston Rugby Club play in the South West Premier

Marcus Nel looks at Weston’s last game before Christmas vs Brixham

Weston after the last time the two sides met which finished in a 38-29 home victory over Brixham

Wolrebury finish Christmas period with a range of events.

Simon Cowgill and Trevor Issac with their prizes from the Christmas Bottles and Hampers competitions

Wedmore Golf Club celebrate Christmas with the arrival of Santa

Father Christmas with competitors in the Christmas Bowmaker at Wedmroe Golf Club

Man to be questioned by police after woman suffers verbal abuse in Weston

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incident last month. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists