Crash blocks Weston bridge

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright Archant

Paramedics, firefighters and police have been called to attend a crash in Weston-super-Mare.

Emergency services were called shortly before lunchtime after a car crashed into a sign on the Hildesheim Bridge.

Police have closed one lane inbound.

Firefighters and ambulance crews have since left the scene.

No details as to the driver’s condition has been made public at this stage.

There are some delays on surrounding routes, including Drove Road.