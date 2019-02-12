Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crash blocks Weston bridge

PUBLISHED: 12:06 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 02 March 2019

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright

Archant

Paramedics, firefighters and police have been called to attend a crash in Weston-super-Mare.

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom WrightThe crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright

Emergency services were called shortly before lunchtime after a car crashed into a sign on the Hildesheim Bridge.

Police have closed one lane inbound.

Firefighters and ambulance crews have since left the scene.

No details as to the driver’s condition has been made public at this stage.

There are some delays on surrounding routes, including Drove Road.

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

‘Nightmare’ road layout sees council criticised

Mike Trinder with Cllr Denise Hunt. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

‘Nightmare’ road layout sees council criticised

Mike Trinder with Cllr Denise Hunt. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Crash blocks Weston bridge

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright

Historic manor reopens as self-catering venue after fire

Harriet and Adam getting married at Uphill Manor.

Stadium sponsorship deal to net Weston Football Club almost £250,000

Weston FC's Woodspring Stadium has been sponsored by Optima Care Partnership. Club MD Oli Bliss with Stephen Crisp operations manager for Optima Care Partnership. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sisters collect 3kg of rubbish during litter-pick

Charlotte and Alice picking up litter in Kewstoke.

Broadband cables to be installed in Worle

Fibre broadband cables will be installed in Worle.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists