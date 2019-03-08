Breaking

Paramedics treat two casualties as crash closes road

The crash has led to Wansbrough Road being blocked. Picture: Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Emergency services have closed a road in Worle following a two-car accident this afternoon (Friday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A black Ford and a white van collided in Wansbrough Road, forcing Avon and Somerset Constabulary to close the road.

Two people suffered injuries and were left in the hands of South Western Ambulance Service paramedics.

The seriousness of their injuries is not known at this stage.

Avon Fire and Rescue Fire Service was also called to the scene.

The AA is reporting there are delays on surrounding roads, especially approaching the M5 along Queensway.