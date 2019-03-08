Breaking
Paramedics treat two casualties as crash closes road
PUBLISHED: 15:52 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 08 November 2019
Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
Emergency services have closed a road in Worle following a two-car accident this afternoon (Friday).
A black Ford and a white van collided in Wansbrough Road, forcing Avon and Somerset Constabulary to close the road.
Two people suffered injuries and were left in the hands of South Western Ambulance Service paramedics.
The seriousness of their injuries is not known at this stage.
Avon Fire and Rescue Fire Service was also called to the scene.
The AA is reporting there are delays on surrounding roads, especially approaching the M5 along Queensway.
