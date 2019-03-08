Advanced search

Breaking

Paramedics treat two casualties as crash closes road

PUBLISHED: 15:52 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 08 November 2019

The crash has led to Wansbrough Road being blocked. Picture: Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The crash has led to Wansbrough Road being blocked. Picture: Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Emergency services have closed a road in Worle following a two-car accident this afternoon (Friday).

A black Ford and a white van collided in Wansbrough Road, forcing Avon and Somerset Constabulary to close the road.

Two people suffered injuries and were left in the hands of South Western Ambulance Service paramedics.

The seriousness of their injuries is not known at this stage.

Avon Fire and Rescue Fire Service was also called to the scene.

The AA is reporting there are delays on surrounding roads, especially approaching the M5 along Queensway.

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston men hit magnificent seven to seal back-to-back home wins in Central Two

Weston 1XI Hockey squad against Mendip

Rugby: Weston make trip to Maidenhead

Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Ward sees England Over-70s to walking football glory on managerial debut

England over 70s and Wales over 70s at Merthyr's Penydarren Park.

Weston quintet lead South West England to title glory at National Championships

South West England celebrate winning the National Championships in Birmingham.

‘Resident fun pass’ for Westonians could offer discounts to town’s top attractions

Cllr Mike Bell outside the Water Park on the sea front. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists