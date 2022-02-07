News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Driver taken to hospital after Mark crash

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:56 AM February 7, 2022
Accident blocked the road in both directions

The crash happened at Mark on Friday evening - Credit: Archant

A person was taken to hospital after a crash on Friday night (February 4).

Fire crews from Bridgwater, Burnham and Glastonbury were sent to the scene, at Mark, at just after 7pm after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

"Three fire engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"On arrival, crews confirmed that this was indeed a two-vehicle collision, with one vehicle on its side, with the driver trapped."

Crews released the casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and a winch, they said.

"The casualty was then conveyed to hospital via ambulance," they added.

Burnham News

Don't Miss

Locking Road car park bus shelter GSV

Man in his 60s left with 'spinal injuries' after attack at BUS STOP in...

Paul Jones

person
New look bus interchange in Alexandra Parade Weston

Bus interchange opening delayed after final safety checks

Paul Jones

person
Fork n Ale Weston January 2022

Work starting on landmark Weston venue restoration

Paul Jones

person
Murphys Fish Bar Churchill GSV

Bid to convert landmark chip shop into house submitted

Paul Jones

person