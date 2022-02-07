Driver taken to hospital after Mark crash

The crash happened at Mark on Friday evening - Credit: Archant

A person was taken to hospital after a crash on Friday night (February 4).

Fire crews from Bridgwater, Burnham and Glastonbury were sent to the scene, at Mark, at just after 7pm after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

"Three fire engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"On arrival, crews confirmed that this was indeed a two-vehicle collision, with one vehicle on its side, with the driver trapped."

Crews released the casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and a winch, they said.

"The casualty was then conveyed to hospital via ambulance," they added.